What was the role of IAF pilot Purvesh Duragkar, killed in Assam Sukhoi-30 crash, in Operation Sindoor?

Indian Air Force pilot Purvesh Duragkar died in a tragic Sukhoi-30MKI crash in Assam during a training mission. The young officer had visited his family just 10 days before the accident.

IAF pilot Purvesh Duragkar was killed in a Sukhoi-30MKI crash in Assam during a training mission. The young officer had met his family just 10 days before the tragic accident.

The deaths of two Indian Air Force fighter pilots have been reported from Assam. Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar died when their Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashed in a remote area of Karbi Anglong district while on a training sortie. The fighter aircraft had taken off from Jorhat Air Force Station before it went off radar and later crashed in a hilly terrain, some 60 km away.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and announced that both pilots were dead on arrival. In a condolence message, the force said an earnest salute to the gallant officers and added that all ranks of the force stood in solidarity with their families.

A Brave Pilot Who Recently Participated In Anti-Terror Operation

Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar was 28 years old. According to reports, he had participated in Operation Sindoor along with his team. The operation was conducted by India against terror camps across the border after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

VIDEO | Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet crash: Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar’s father Ravindra Duragkar says, “15 days after Operation Sindoor was paused, did we get to know that he was part of the operation. He did not have his mobile phone with him during that time. We were not… https://t.co/PJSUF33yz1 pic.twitter.com/WY3IT3Yr8f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2026

The officer’s father recalled how Purvesh would return home after his duties and speak proudly about his role in the Indian Air Force. He would tell us that he flies fighter jets at speeds of around 1,500-2,000 km per hour, his father said.

Colleagues remembered Duragkar as a passionate pilot who loved flying fighter planes. Friends and neighbours recalled him as an extremely hard-working individual who was humble and always cared for the country.

Had Come Home Just Days Ago To Attend Family Function

Purvesh Duragkar’s family is mourning his tragic demise. His father Ravindra Duragkar said the young officer had come home to attend a family function in Nagpur just 10 days ago.

“We all were together. We had clicked pictures. Enjoyed a lot. Thinking now, we never thought this was going to be the last function for us,” his father said.

“He had come home for the function on February 25 and left for Jorhat the next day. We spoke on Wednesday. Then he disappeared,” Duragkar added.

His family received a call from the Air Force officials informing them of the incident. He is survived by his parents and a sister who is settled in the US.

Fighter Aircraft Was Missing After Taking Off From Jorhat

Reports say that the Indian Air Force fighter aircraft was on a routine training mission when it disappeared from the radar just after take-off from the Jorhat airbase. The search teams were deployed quickly and the spot where the fighter jet went missing was located in a forested area in Karbi Anglong district. The debris was also found at the location.

While the cause of the accident is unknown at this time, the Indian Air Force said a thorough investigation will be conducted to know what exactly caused the tragedy.

India Pays Homage To The Bravehearts Who Died In Line Of Duty

Leaders of the country have condoled the deaths of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was among the first to pay tribute to the fighter pilots.

Both of them were brave sons of India who lost their lives defending the country. People across the nation are praying for the departed souls and strength of their families.

