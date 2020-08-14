New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Friday submitted a notice to Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi for the crucial trust vote proceedings. A decision will be taken at 1 PM today. Last evening, the BJP had decided to move a no-confidence motion on the first day of the Assembly session. Also Read - This Rajasthan BJP MP Claims Sitting in Mud And Blowing Conch Shell Will Help in COVID Fight | Read The Bizarre Claim Here

Meanwhile, after a patch-up with former deputy Sachin Pilot and camp, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was confident that the party will be able to bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly.

"We could have proved our majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a vote of confidence," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Here’s what we need to know about today’s trust vote:

1. In a House of 200, the majority mark of the Rajasthan assembly is at 101.

2. Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies, while the BJP has only about 75 members on its side.

3. The BJP does not have majority numbers and has no chance of winning the floor test. However, the decision is more of strategic importance.

4. BJP national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje had last evening called on state Governor Kalraj Mishra for a “courtesy meeting” between the two leaders.

5. The Supreme Court had earlier allowed six BSP MLAs who switched to Congress to join the Assembly session. However, the Mayawati-led party issued a whip asking the legislators to not vote in favour of the Congress during a vote of confidence or any other proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Ashok Gehlot and Sahin Pilot on Thursday made the first face-to-face public appearance since the latter rebelled out of Rajasthan government. The Congress also said that it is confident for Friday’s floor test and will fight the BJP’s politics “unitedly”.