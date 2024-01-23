What We Saw In Ayodhya Yesterday Will Be Etched In Memories For Years: PM Modi on Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

Soon after inaugurating Ram Mandir on Monday, PM Modi highlighted that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony represents not just the installation of Shri Ram's idol but also a reaffirmation of unwavering faith in Indian culture.

PM Modi called upon the citizens to pledge towards building a strong, capable, grand, and divine India from this moment onward.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: A day after inaugurating the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, PM Modi on Tuesday said what all witnessed in Ayodhya on Monday will be etched in the memories for years to come. “What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come,” he said in a post on X.

What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come. pic.twitter.com/8SXnFGnyWg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

Encouraging every follower of Lord Ram to reflect on the path ahead after the realization of the grand Ram Mandir, PM Modi expressed a heartfelt belief that the current era marks a turning point, and the present generation has been chosen as architects of this critical journey.

“Today, I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing. It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of this critical path.”

PM Modi underlined the importance of the current epoch and reiterated his line ‘Yahi Samay Hai Sahi Samay Hai’ (This is the time, the right time).

“We have to lay the foundation of India for the next one thousand years. Moving ahead from the temple, now all of us countrymen take an oath to build a strong, capable, grand and divine India from this very moment”, the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen.

PM Modi asked the countrymen to expand their consciousness from Dev to Desh, Ram to Rashtra – from deity to nation. He asked them to learn from Shri Hanuman’s service, devotion and dedication.

“These feelings of devotion, service and dedication in every Indian will become the basis of a capable, grand and divine India”, he said.

He further added that the spirit behind Mata Shabri’s trust that ‘Ram will Come’ in every Indian’s heart will be the basis of Grand capable and divine India.

Referring to the depth and originality of Ram’s affection for Nishadraj shows that all are one and this feeling of oneness and cohesiveness will be the basis of capable, grand and divine India.

Highlighting the story of the squirrel, the Prime Minister said that those considering themselves to be small and ordinary must remember the contributions of the squirrel and get rid of any hesitancy. He noted that every effort, big or small, has its strength and contribution.

“The spirit of Sabka Prayas will become the basis of a strong, capable, grand and divine India. And this is the expansion of the consciousness of the country from God and the consciousness of the nation from Ram”, the Prime Minister exclaimed.

