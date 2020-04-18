New Delhi: Several services will resume across the country from April 20, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last address to the nation. But what will happen in Delhi as it is a hotbed of COVID-19 cases and there are several containment zones in the national capital? Also Read - Great Surprise For Greater Kailash Residents: Police Officers Celebrate Birthdays of Locked Down Residents

The Delhi government on Saturday decided to maintain status quo in the functioning of its departments after April 20 till further orders, an official said.

Departments dealing with non-essential services will remain closed even after April 20 till further orders, the official told PTI, adding the decision was taken following assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. "It has been decided that the Delhi government will maintain 'status quo' with respect to the functioning of its departments," the official said.

On Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,707, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that there was a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the last three days and hoped that it would reduce further in the coming days. Many departments are closed during the ongoing lockdown. A few departments such as health, food and civil supplies and revenue remain open. According to an estimate, there are 70 Delhi government departments, which have around 1,500 branches.

