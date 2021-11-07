New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared candid moments during a Diwali dinner which he had hosted for a group from St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP also shared a minute-long video of his interaction with the group and wrote,“Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special. This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it.”Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers to Receive 10th Installment on Dec 15, Register Yourself Now

In the clip, one of his dinner guests can be seen asking Rahul,”What will be the first government order you will be publishing as soon as you become our Prime Minister?” Also Read - Use Innovative Ways, Take Help of Religious Leaders: PM Urges District Officials to Scale Up Vaccination

Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special. This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it. pic.twitter.com/eNNJfvkYEH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2021

Also Read - PM Modi to Meet DMs of 40 Districts with Low Covid Vaccination Coverage Today

Responding to his question, the former Congress president said,” I would give women’s reservation.” Furthermore, he asserted that he would teach his children ‘humility’. “If somebody asks me what would you teach your child; one thing – I would say humility, because, from humility, you get understanding,” the Congress leader can be heard saying in the video.

Rahul had visited St. Joseph’s School in Tamil Nadu in March as well. He was seen taking part in a push-up challenge with students of the school. He was asked by a student to do 15 push-ups, to which he readily agrees. Showing off his fitness, the Congress leader had completed 15 push-ups in less than a minute amid loud claps and cheers.

#WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dances with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu during an interaction with them pic.twitter.com/RaSDpuXTqQ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021