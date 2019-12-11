New Delhi: At a time when the Congress alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is discriminatory in spirit on the basis of religion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the opposition party for its allegation, saying how long with the party fool people because whatever they do they call it ‘secular’.

‘No one will say anything because whatever the Congress does is secularism. Till when will you fool people,” he asked in Rajya Sabha.

While replying to questions of opposition parties on the partition, Shah said though the entire country knows that Jinnah was the reason behind the partition, then why did the Congress agree to his demand?

“The entire country knows that the reason behind partition was Jinnah and it was done due to his demand. But all I am asking is why did the Congress agree to it? Why was it done on the basis of religion,” he asked.

He said that the spirit of Liaquat–Nehru Pact, was not followed by the neighbouring country. It is the duty of every government to follow it in letter and spirit, he added.

Further refuting allegations of the opposition that the Bill is unconstitutional, Shah said this Bill does not hurt the Article 14 of the Constitution. He also added that the Bill will not harm the sentiment of the minority communities including Muslims.

“Can followers of Islam in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan be called minority? No. When the religion of the state is Islam, then, chances of persecution of Muslims is lesser,” he added.

He said neither the Citizenship Amendment Bill nor Triple Talaq Bill nor the bill to scrap Article 370 are anti-Muslim.

Talking about the positive aspect of the Bill, Shah said there is no appreciation of the fact people from 6 religions have been included. “But, the focus is only on why Muslims are not included,” he added.

He said if the Bill was brought 50 years ago, then the situation had not been so severe as it is happening today. “If partition had not taken place, then there would have been no need to bring this Bill.

Talking about the northeastern state, Shah said Sikkim will continue to enjoy rights under Article 371 of the Constitution and there is no dilution to it.