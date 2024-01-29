‘Whatever The Comapany Saves In Tax Must Reduce In Price’: Delhi High Court

Home

The Delhi High Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 171 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, which mandates that companies save in tax must reduce in price.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 171 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 which mandates that whatever the companies save in tax they must reduce in price. The High Court further said that the anti-profiteering provisions and other related rules of the 2017 law are in nature of beneficial legislation as they promote consumer welfare.

What Does The Petition Seek From The Court

Upon the batch of over 100 petitions filed by several institutions including Philips India, Reckitt Benckiser, Gillette India and Procter and Gamble Home Products, a bench of acting Cheif Justice Manmohan and Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma passed the verdict that,”The constitutional validity of Section 171 of (CGST) Act, 2017 as well as Rules 122, 124, 126, 127, 129, 133 and 134 of the (CGST) Rules, 2017 is upheld.”

The court further elaborated that Section 171 of the CGST Act, 2017 states that a tax foregone has to be passed on as commensurate reduction in price and that it is a consumer welfare measure introduced in public interest.The rules in question pertain to the establishment and functioning of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA).

The court also admitted that there might be cases of arbitrary exercise of power under the anti-profiteering mechanism but the remedy lay in setting aside such order on merits and not striking down the provision itself which invests such power in the authority.

“This court clarifies that it is possible that there may be cases of arbitrary exercise of power under the anti-profiteering mechanism by enlarging the scope of the proceedings beyond the jurisdiction or on account of not considering the genuine basis of variations in other factors such as cost escalations on account of which the reduction stands offset, skewed input credit situations etc,” the order said.

What Led The Companies To Reach Out To The Court

After the NAA directed the companies running diverse businesses to pass on the proportional benefirts of reduction in the rate of taxor the Input Tax Credit to its consumers along with interest, several companies filed petition in the court seeking that Section 171 was out of the parliamentary authority.

“The mandate of the Authority is very specific in nature and is akin to a fact-finding exercise. This Court is of the opinion that NAA is primarily a fact-finding body which is required to investigate whether suppliers have passed on the benefit to their recipients by way of reduced prices as mandated by Section 171 of the Act, 2017,” it added.

The court also mandated that the GST collected by a seller on a higher price after the government sacrificed its revenue in favour of the buyer has to be rightly included in the “profiteered amount” and section 171 mandates that “whatever is saved in tax must be reduced in price”.

Rulings Of The High Court

The court further stated that,”The anti-profiteering provisions in the Act, 2017 and the Rules, 2017 are in the nature of beneficial legislation as they promote consumer welfare. The Courts have consistently held that beneficial legislation must receive liberal construction that favors the consumer and promotes the intent and objective of the Act.”

The honourable court also held that Section 171 does not anyhow voilate Article 19(1)(g), which is ‘right to practice any trade or profession’ of the Constitution of India as it was not a price fixing mechanism, and the suppliers do not have any proprietary interest in the amount reduced by the government in favour of the consumers by the process of reduction in taxes.

“This Court is further of the view that the present batch of matters deals with amounts that the Revenue had foregone in favour of the consumers which however had been either wrongfully appropriated by the petitioners/suppliers and/or used in their business and/or used for cross-subsidisation and/or passed off as a special discount to the dealer or the consumer.

“Therefore, there cannot be any proprietary interest of the suppliers in such amount which the Government has foregone in favour of consumers by way of reduction in taxes and no legal or constitutional right can be asserted thereunder,” the court added.

However, it stated that as the circumstances of each case and sector could differ, there can never be a set, consistent technique or mathematical formula for determining profiteering.

It further ruled that there was no justification for arguing that the Authority has been granted unrestricted authority or that the NAA scheme has a suitable redress mechanism.

The petitioners’ argument that section 171 was outside of Parliament’s authority to enact laws was similarly dismissed by the court.

(With inputs from agencies)

