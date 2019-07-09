New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians to embark on ‘padayatra’ in their constituencies and cover a distance of 150 km between October 2 and October 31, to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively.

Besides, the PM also told the meeting that whatever BJP promised in Sankalp Yatra (election manifesto) should get reflected in its vision of the future.

“In his address, PM mentioned a very important program regarding ‘Gandhi 150’, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between 2 Oct-31 Oct, a 150 km long pad yatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency,”Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after BJP Parliamentary Party meet today.

He added,”Rajya Sabha MPs will be allotted a constituency. 15-20 teams will be formed in each constituency. They will undertake 15 km ‘padyatra’ daily. MPs will organise programs on Gandhi ji, freedom struggle, tree plantation. There’ll be a party level committee to implement it.”

Elaborating further, the Union Minister said that these ‘yatras’ will focus on revival of villages and making them self-reliant.