New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, on Saturday hinted at restarting the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, remarking that his government was ‘committed’ to ensure that the former state has its own Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs. Also Read - 'Abrogation of Article 370 India's Internal Matter, Other Nations Have no Business,' Says Venkaiah Naidu

The elections in the union territory, the Prime Minister said, would take place as soon as the ongoing delimitation process there comes to an end. Also Read - One Year of Article 370 Scrapped: Amid Ram Mandir Fervour, Jammu And Kashmir Recalled Its Separation From Ladakh

Speaking from Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, PM Modi said, “Delimitation process is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir. An election will take place as soon as the process is completed. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs. We’re committed to this”. Also Read - Article 370 Scrapped: Section 144 in Srinagar on One Year of Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territory

Notably, on August 5 last year, the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, thus withdrawing the ‘special status’ allotted to the-then unified state of Jammu and Kashmir. It further divided the erstwhile state into two separate union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister further described the abrogation of Article 370 as a ‘step taken with a lot of thought’, adding that 2020 was a year of new journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is the year of the rights received by women and the Dalits in J&K. This year is also the year of a life of dignity for refugees in J&K”, said the PM in what was his seventh straight Independence Day speech.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without a government since June 2018, when PM Modi’s BJP pulled out of an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP.

Mufti, meanwhile, was among several Valley politicians and three former Chief Ministers, who were put under house arrest by the Centre in the wake of its Article 370 move. While Mufti and a host of leaders continue to be detained, several others, including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah, have been released.

Omar Abdullah recently ‘vowed’ that he will not contest any Assembly Election till J&K’s statehood is restored.