New Delhi: The Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored at the right time, taking into account the “activities being undertaken in the neighbouring country,” Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha replying to a question asked by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and rice is adequate. 22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced. All landlines are open. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/vAU8ZzjTSH — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

“I agree that the internet is an important communication tool. But what is more important? Internet? Or, security? We must prioritise,” Amit Shah said.

Giving a detailed report of how many schools are open in the Valley, the home minister said, “Situation in J&K is absolutely normal. There is medicine. Schools are open. There has been no death in police firing since August 5.”

“All newspapers are in circulation, all TV channels are running and all banks are operational in Kashmir.

All 20,411 schools opened. 99.48% of Class XI students have taken exams, as have 99.7% of Class X and XII students. Curbs were imposed under Section 144 stand withdrawn from all 195 police stations. Stone pelting incidents down from to 544 so far this year from 802 last year. 7.66 lakh patients visited OPD at Srinagar hospitals in September and 7.91 lakh in October. This confirms there is no problem in medical facilities there,” Amit Shah said.