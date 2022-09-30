New Delhi: The most awaited, Vande Bharat Express, is all set to be flagged off from Gandhinagar Railway Station today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will flag off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar. As per the schedule released by the railways, it will depart from Mumbai Central at 6:10am and reach Ahmedabad at 11:35am, taking only 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the distance.Also Read - With 100 KMPH Speed In 52 Seconds, Vande Bharat Express Beats Japanese Bullet Train | Watch Video

Talking about the features of this train, CPRO of Western Railway zone, Sumit Thakur said, “The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology – an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System.” Also Read - Vande Bharat Breaks Bullet Train Records, Goes From 0 To 100 kmph In 52 Seconds! | Watch Video

New & upgraded features of Vande Bharat 2.0! Let’s know more about the unique features of the new Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off from Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station, today. pic.twitter.com/haiSFrThhK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 30, 2022

New And Upgraded Features Of Vande Bharat 2.0

1) This train will reach the maximum speed limit of 160 kmph in just 129 seconds

2) The battery backup will last for 3 hours

3) The train will have recliner facility in all the coaches

4) 4 lights in each coach for disaster situation

5) Advance fire detection system

6) Air purification with antibacterial system

7) Centralized coach monitoring system with remote monitoring