New Delhi: After the Delhi police Friday named JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh as one of the suspects in their probe in the violence that broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5, Ghosh asked the proof against her.

Addressing a press briefing, Aishe Ghosh today asked, “What’s the proof against me?” She asserted that until and unless Delhi Police conducts a fair probe, she would continue to protest in a peaceful and democratic manner.

“Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh also said that she has full faith in the law and order of this country and that she would get justice. Asserting that her complaint has not been filed as an FIR, she wanted to know why the Delhi police was “biased”.

“I have full faith in the law & order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police bias? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault,” she said.

Speaking on the meeting with the MHRD secretary Amit Khare earlier today, the JNUSU President said that they have demanded that the varsity VC M Jagadesh Kumar be removed from his position.

“We demanded that JNU VC should be removed from his post immediately as he is not able to run the university. We need a VC that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus,” she said.

“They have assured that they will have positive intervention in the matter and release a circular on the issue soon,” Ghosh added.