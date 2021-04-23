New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has become the latest victim of death hoax on social media. Rumours about her death started doing rounds after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor mistakenly sent out a condolence message for the family of the former Lok Sabha speaker. Also Read - 'Will See How You Roam in Maharashtra': MP Navneet Rana Accuses Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant of Threatening Her

In a tweet late on Thursday night, Tharoor said, “Saddened to learn of the passing of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Majahan.” Also Read - 'Very Important Legislative Business': BJP Asks Lok Sabha Members To Be Present In House Today

“I remember many positive interactions with her, including when she and the late Sushma Swaraj asked me to lead a Parliamentary delegation to BRICS in MOSCOW. My condolences to her family and prayers: Om Shanti!” he added. Also Read - 'It's An Insult', Says Arvind Kejriwal After Lok Sabha Passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill 2021

Now, reacting to the tweet of the Congress MP, Mahajan asked, “My niece refuted Mr. Tharoor on Twitter but what was the urgency in announcing without confirmation?” She also pulled up news channels for telecasting report without cross-checking with the administration.

How could news channels run a report on my so called demise without even cross checking with the Indore administration? My niece refuted Mr. Tharoor on Twitter but what was the urgency in announcing without confirmation?: Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha speaker (File photo) pic.twitter.com/eE6mv15rly — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

“How could news channels run a report on my so-called demise without even cross-checking with the Indore administration? My niece refuted Mr. Tharoor on Twitter but what was the urgency in announcing without confirmation”, asked Mahajan.

Earlier BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had clarified that Mahajan is “absolutely fine”. “Tai ekdum swasth hai. Bhagwan unhe lambi umar de (She is absolutely fine. May God bless her with a long life).”

Later, Tharoor thanked Vijayvargiya for issuing a clarification in this regard.

Thanks @kailashOnline. I have deleted my tweet. I wonder what motivates people to invent and spread such evil news that takes in people. My best wishes for Sumitra ji’s health and long life. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 22, 2021

Mahajan, 78, served as the Lok Sabha speaker from 2014 to 2019. The BJP MP represented the Indore constituency from 1989 to 2019 as the longest-serving woman member of Parliament and then retired from electoral politics.