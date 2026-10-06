WhatsApp call, objectionable video call of woman and Rs 45 lakh: Here’s how Ahmedabad man was scammed of lakhs of rupees

A 25-year-old man from Ahmedabad was scammed out of Rs 49 lakh after cyber fraudsters threatened to leak a fake nude video featuring his face.

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WhatsApp call, objectionable video call of woman and Rs 45 lakh: Here’s how Ahmedabad man was scammed of lakhs of rupees | Image: AI

Ahmedabad Man Scammed Of Rs 49 Lakh: An online scam case has emerged from Gujarat, where a 25-year-old man was allegedly scammed out of over Rs 49 lakh in Ahmedabad. The scammers tricked the victim by making him believe that his face had appeared in a ‘nude video’ and threatened him with sharing the video on social media platforms. The victim registered a complaint with the police, and the cyber cell is investigating the matter.

What Exactly Happened?

The alleged scam began when the victim received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number on September 3. When he answered the call, a nude woman suddenly appeared on the screen. He disconnected the call and blocked the number. After some time, he received another call from a different WhatsApp number.

The caller threatened him that his “nude video” had been recorded and would be shared on social media platforms unless the victim transferred money to his account number. The complainant blocked the number.

The scammers again called him on September 27 with a new unknown number. This time the caller introduced himself as Sanjay Arora, an officer with the Delhi Cyber Crime Branch.

Victim Threatened With Arrest Over ‘Nude Video’

The man became frightened as the caller told him about the ‘nude video’, saying that such offenses carried a seven-year prison sentence and Ahmedabad Police could arrest him.

The scammer then told the complainant to have a word with a YouTube representative and complete a “due process” to avoid arrest. The accused then connected the victim with another scammer who claimed to be a YouTube executive.

The YouTube executive told the complainant that he would have to pay Rs 71,250 to get the video deleted. Fearing police action, the victim paid the amount. A few days later, the scammers allegedly started demanding more money from him.

They repeatedly threatened to ruin his career by sharing the video on the internet.

Victim Loses Over Rs 49.78 Lakh In Cyber Fraud

He transferred more than Rs 49.78 lakh to the accounts provided by the scammers. The victim, after realising that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud, approached the Cyber Crime Branch.

Now, police are examining the bank accounts of the scammers and trying to find how many people were involved in the online scam.

Further details are awaited.