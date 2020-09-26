New Delhi: At a time when WhatsApp chats of Bollywood actors about drugs have been purportedly leaked, millions of the instant messaging app users have raised concerns about privacy of their conversations on the messaging platform. However, at several instances, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has clarified that all chats on WhatsApp are safe and private and can’t be accessed by a third party. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Scandal: WhatsApp Gives Clarification on Security After NCB Retrieves Chats

"WhatsApp protects your messages with end-to-end encryption so that only you and the person you're communicating with can read what is sent, and nobody in between can access it, not even WhatsApp," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

He asserted that users sign up on WhatsApp using only a phone number and that the Facebook-owned company does not have access to the message content.

“WhatsApp follows guidance provided by operating system manufacturers for on-device storage and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features provided by operating systems such as strong passwords or biometric IDs to prevent third parties from accessing content stored on the device,” the spokesperson said.

About end-to-end encryption

Explaining end-to-end encryption, the company in a blog post said that the end-to-end encryption option on WhatsApp is always activated and there’s no way to turn off the feature.

“Your messages are secured with locks, and only the recipient and you have the special keys needed to unlock and read your messages”, said the company.

It should be noted that each and every WhatsApp chat has a security code used to verify that calls and the messages that are sent to that chat are end-to-end encrypted.

“For added protection, every message you send has an unique lock and key. All of this happens automatically: No need to turn on settings or set up special secret chats to secure your messages,” the messaging app added.