WhatsApp Job Scams on Rise as Scammers Easily Target Users: Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Several hundreds of complaints have been received by police about WhatsApp job scams via international numbers.

Check how the victims are being targeted through such unknown numbers on WhatsApp.

New Delhi: WhatsApp job scams are on the rise in India as scammers easily target users and trap them for money. The young population in the country, looking for career growth and job prospects, is specifically hit by such fake job offers and scams through WhatsApp messages. A recent report by Hirect stated that in a chat-based direct hiring platform, around 56% of job seekers in India are impacted by job scams during their job hunt. According to the report, job seekers between the age of 20 and 29 years were the prime targets of scammers. The modus operandi of these scammers is simple– lure young people into paying money upfront by promising jobs with high salaries.

Some other job ‘offers’ take advantage of these young people by making them work online for free while some job agencies simply ask for money for providing references and hands-on training to them.

Significantly, the trend of luring young people into such traps has increased over the years. Some scammers are sending targeted text messages on WhatsApp or even through SMS. For example, users may get messages like: “Dear you have passed our interview, wage is 8000 Rs/Day. Please contact to discuss detail: http://wa.me/9191XXXXXX SSBO.”

Several hundreds of complaints have been received by police about WhatsApp job scams via international numbers. Check how the victims are being targeted through such unknown numbers on WhatsApp.

Job Scam

Scammers through WhatsApp links offer a job and then they insist you to click on. In the beginning, the victims are paid a small amount to build the trust, but, eventually, they end up losing both money and data.

Sextortion

The most dangerous scam is receiving a video call from an unknown international number on WhatsApp and after you answered the call, the person (the fraudster) on the other side starts recording the phone screen and uses threatening tactics.

WhatsApp Job Scams: Here’s How to Stay Safe

Recently, Delhi Police listed some safety precautions for WhatsApp users that you must keep in mind while hunting jobs:

Users must note that no genuine recruiter will demand large sums for registration, document verification and interview scheduling.

Scammers impersonate genuine job consultancy firms by using similar email accounts, logo, etc. You need to verify the details before making any payment.

First, you need to review the said firm on online forums and if a good number of people have shared reviews about their fraudulent activities, then probably they are cheats.

You need to use the contact details given on the company’s official website to seek clarification. Do

You can enable two-factor authentication on your WhatsApp. With this, an extra security layer gets added to your data and it enhances the overall data protection.

If you are receiving such international calls, the best thing to do is to report and block spam calls.

