New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel will on Thursday interrogate Facebook executives on the concerns surrounding the privacy policy changes of the popular messaging app WhatsApp, a report stated. The development comes days after the government's IT ministry asked the Facebook-owned platform to withdraw the recent changes under its privacy policy.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday pulled up WhatsApp and asked the company to withdraw the recent changes over the Facebook-owned messaging app's privacy policy that were made unilaterally without government nod.

In a written letter to WhatsApp Global CEO Will Cathcart, the IT ministry asked the company to disclose the exact categories of data that WhatsApp collects from Indian users and furnish responses to the government's query regarding the privacy, data transfer and sharing policies.

The Ministry raised concerns of information security of the users as the new policy of WhatsApp proposes to share the metadata of users’ chat with Business accounts with other Facebook companies. It would create a honeypot of information about users with Facebook group which can create security risks and vulnerabilities for the users.