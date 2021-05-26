New Delhi: WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government in Delhi High Court on Wednesday alleging that the new IT rules are oppressive and would mean an “end to privacy”. Complying with the new internet rules, the California-based Facebook unit said, would make people’s personal chats “traceable” to outside parties. “WhatsApp is committed to protecting the privacy of people’s personal messages and we will continue to do all we can within the laws of India to do so,” a spokesperson said. Also Read - After Facebook, Now Google and YouTube Say Will Comply With India’s Digital Rules

According to Reuters, the WhatsApp lawsuit challenges the Centre’s rule which is ‘in violation’ of privacy rights under the Indian constitution as it requires all social media companies to identify the “first originator of information” when authorities demand it. In other words, this would mean breaking the end-to-end encryption on messages, which can prove extremely challenging for WhatsApp, which has nearly 400 million users in India, especially since it is already under tremendous pressure over its privacy policy. Also Read - Facebook, Twitter to Cease Operating in India From Tomorrow? Check Company's Official Statement

However, WhatsApp spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to Reuters. Hence, it is not confirmed if and when it will be reviewed by the court. Also Read - What Will Happen if You Dont Accept WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy? Read Messaging App's Latest Statement to Govt

The new rules announced in February require leading social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer. IT Ministry sources said that the appointment of a grievance officer would be a key requirement coming into effect from day one and any non-compliance with rules would result in these social media giants losing the intermediary status that provides them exemptions from liabilities for any third-party information and data hosted by them.

So far, Koo – the Indian-made version of micro-blogging website Twitter, Facebook, Google and Youtube have accepted the new rules.