WhatsApp to Get Notice From Centre Over International Calls From Unknown Numbers

WhatsApp users in India have reported a massive surge in incoming international spam calls over the past few days.

New Delhi: As Indian users are increasingly receiving international calls from unknown numbers, the Union IT Ministry said it will send a notice to WhatsApp on the issue of spam calls. Giving details, Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday asserted that the onus of ensuring user safety lies with the digital platforms.

Saying that the digital platforms are responsible and accountable for ensuring the safety of ‘digital nagriks’, the minister said the Centre government will respond to every instance of alleged misuse or alleged breach of users’ privacy.

The statement from the minister comes as WhatsApp users in India have reported a massive surge in incoming international spam calls over the past few days. Some of the users complained on Twitter that a major chunk of these spam calls had country codes belonging to Indonesia (+62), Vietnam (+84), Malaysia (+60), Kenya (+254) and Ethiopia (+251).

“One issue is how do these numbers get out. Is there a database that has gone out, or is it guesswork with a bot through a random number generator. These are things that the platforms will be asked to look at,” he stated.

On May 10, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that the Centre will investigate a claim that WhatsApp accessed the microphone of smartphone users while the phone was not in use.

In a tweet, the minister said the government will examine the alleged breach of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was being readied. This followed a claim that WhatsApp accessed a user’s microphone while he was sleeping.

“WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6 AM,” Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter said on Saturday. “What’s going on?”

Replying to Dabiri’s tweet, Chandrasekhar said, “This is an unacceptable breach and violation of privacy.”

“We will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill is being readied,” he added.

Dabiri’s tweet went viral, attracting over 65 million views. WhatsApp responded saying it has been in touch with the Twitter engineer over the last 24 hours, who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp.

“We believe this is a bug on Android that misattributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate,” WhatsApp said in a tweet.

