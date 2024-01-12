Home

WhatsApp’s Advanced Feature: iOS Users Can Create Stickers From Photos

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature allowing iOS users to create, edit, and share their own stickers. Users can turn photos into stickers or personalise existing ones using editing tools. Custom stickers can be customised with text, drawings, and overlays.

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their own stickers.

Check Out The New Features Here:

Turn photos into stickers

The cool new feature allows you to turn your photos into stickers or personalise existing stickers.

“You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With WhatsApp’s editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers. When you send a custom sticker, it automatically saves in your sticker tray so you can reuse it whenever you want.

How to create stickers from photos?

To create a sticker from an image, first access your sticker tray by clicking the sticker symbol to the right of the text box. From there, click the “create sticker” option and select a photo from your gallery.

You can personalise your sticker by selecting a cutout and adding text, other stickers, or drawings to it. Once done, your unique sticker is now ready to be unveiled to the world.

WhatsApp Upcoming Features

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new ‘Meta Verified’ subscription option that will allow businesses to subscribe to it to get a verified badge.

According to WABetaInfo, this subscription will replace WhatsApp Premium, the previous subscription that included a custom business link and the ability to link up to 10 devices.

