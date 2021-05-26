New Delhi: Hours after WhatsApp filed a petition on new digital rules in Delhi High Court, the government responded to it stating that the former’s attempt to portray Intermediary Guidelines of India as contrary to the Right to privacy is “misguided”. The government said that it was committed to the right to privacy of citizens, adding it is subject to “reasonable restrictions” and “no fundamental right is absolute”. Also Read - No! Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Will Not Be Banned in India Anytime Soon: Check What New IT Rules Say

“Government of India respects the Right of Privacy and has no intention to violate it when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message,” Ministry of Electronics and IT said. Also Read - WhatsApp Sues Government Over New Internet Rules: Report

“As a significant social media intermediary, WhatsApp seeks safe harbour protection as per provisions of the IT Act. However, in a befuddling act, they seek to avoid responsibility and refuse to enact the very steps which permit them a safe harbour provision. Also Read - After Facebook, Now Google and YouTube Say Will Comply With India’s Digital Rules

“WhatsApp’s attempt to portray Intermediary Guidelines of India as contrary to Right to privacy is misguided. Contrarily in India, privacy is a fundamental right subject to reasonable restrictions. Rule 4(2) (to trace first originator) is example of such a restriction.”