New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at farms in Haryana's Karnal and destroyed wheat crop spread over 5 kms. The incident took place in Karnal's Kachhwa village on Sunday.

The wheat crop was reduced to ashes and the farmers said the crop and fodder gutted in the fire was worth Rs 1 crore, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Farmers quoted by news agency ANI said they tried their best to save the burning wheat crop but the wind was "too fast".

“This ruined 5 kms of prepared wheat production. We tried our best to save it but the wind was too fast,” a farmer said. “Fire brigades were very late; they should be nearby the village,” the farmer said.