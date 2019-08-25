New Delhi: As BJP’ foremost and favourite firefighter Arun Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday at 12:07 pm, it was reportedly Union Home Minister Amit Shah who sprung to action first and rushed back to Delhi cutting short his Hyderabad visit.

Not many are aware of the close-knit relations between Jaitley and Shah.

Amit Shah is believed to have spent almost four hours at the Kailash Colony residence of Arun Jaitley when his body was brought home from Delhi AIIMS.

“The pain of losing Arun Jaitley is unbearable for the entire country and the BJP workers. Since the 1970s Shri Arun Jaitley has worked in the political field of this country. During the Emergency he was in jail for 19 months as a student leader,” Amit Shah was quoted on Saturday.

He spoke fondly of his friend and added, “As a brilliant advocate in the Supreme Court he dealt with a lot of public issues through law, raised his voice in many corruption cases. He has had a huge contribution. Even as an MP he had been voice of the people and a crusader against corruption.”

“Parliament has lost a frank and versatile speaker, the Supreme Court has lost its most brilliant lawyer and the BJP has lost one of its tallest leaders. Personally, for me, whenever I have had a personal issue, he was there beside me, gave me strength. He played this role in the lives of many BJP workers,” Shah added.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan too was reported to have spent hours with the family at their residence.

It was Vardhan, who was with the bereaved family at AIIMS when Arun Jaitley passed away and tended to their needs. He then accompanied them when the body was being transported to Kailash Colony from the hospital.

Harsh Vardhan also laid a wreath on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.