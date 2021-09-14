New Delhi: As India awaits World Health Organisation (WHO)’s approval for its homegrown Covid-19 vaccine COVAXIN, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, official sources have confirmed that the nod is expected to come by the end of this month. Once approved, the vaccine will be declared safe for use in other nations and people jabbed with the shot can travel abroad without quarantine restrictions.Also Read - Apple Launch Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: What's in Store? iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 & More

“We know of positive developments – data sharing, data evaluation going on through multiple reviews and we know that we are close to a decision point. We believe that a positive decision could be coming in before the month-end,” news agency ANI quoted Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog, as saying.

“We must give time to WHO to make their decision based on science and yet we hope that the decisions will be taken quickly because people who are receiving Covaxin have certain imperatives of travel etc, for which WHO’s concurrence is important,” Dr Paul added.

The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China’s Sinopharm, and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India’s drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation programme, along with Covishield and Sputnik V.

The Centre had told Rajya Sabha in July that all documents required for the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech as of July 9, and the global health body had commenced the review process.