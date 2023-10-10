When Co-Accused In A Case Provides Information To Police; Understand The Law On Approvers

In any case, investigating agencies often obtain facts from people directly or indirectly involved in the case; this person is known as an Approver. Understand the Law On Approvers, as explained by Advocate, Kapil Madan.

Representative Image

New Delhi: Sometimes the offences are committed with meticulous planning and the offenders do not leave any evidence that can be used during the course of the trial. With the clock running against the police officers to file charge sheets within the prescribed time (especially in cases where the Accused has been arrested), the investigating agencies try to obtain facts through other means which may include eliciting information from the other co-accused. While doing so, the Police officers sometimes make a person who is directly or indirectly concerned or is privy to the commission of any offence as an Approver. An approver is made as per Section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Code) where the Court grants a pardon to an individual who was an accomplice.

Trending Now

The general law is that no one should be offered any inducement to give evidence in any given case however Section 306 is a departure from the said rule where pardon is allowed to one of the Accused with an intent to obtain evidence against other Accused person. While doing so, the law mandates that the Court must record its reasons for granting the pardon and also record a finding whether the said pardon was accepted by the concerned person or not..

You may like to read

Admissibility Of Approver’s Statement

The other important aspect that needs to be understood is that is the sanctity of the evidence given by the approver. One should not lose sight of the fact that unlike other witnesses, the approver is accomplice in the commission of the offence and constitutional safeguard provides that no accused shall be compelled to be a witness any given case. However in case of an approver, the law provides approver shall be a competent witness and shall be examined by the prosecution as a prosecution and as such the statement made by the Approver is admissible as evidence.

Relevancy Of Approver’s Statement

There are two provisions under the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (Act) that are important to understand the relevancy of the evidence given by the approver. Section 114 illustration (b) of the Act states that the Court will presume that the testimony of an accomplice is unworthy of credit unless it is corroborated by material particulars. On the other hand, Section 133 of the Act provides that the conviction is not illegal merely because it proceeds upon an uncorroborated testimony of an accomplice. Thus there appears facial contradiction in these two provisions which was resolved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court by way of judicial interpretation wherein the Court observed that the evidence of an approver does not differ from the evidence of any other witness except that his evidence is looked upon with great suspicion. Consequently, in the event the suspicion which is attached to the evidence of an accomplice is not removed his evidence could not be acted upon unless corroborated in material particulars. But where

the suspicion is removed and the evidence of an approver is found to be trustworthy and acceptable then that evidence may be acted upon even without corroboration and the conviction may be founded on

such a witness.

In a rare case taking into consideration all the factors, circumstances and situations governing a particular case, conviction based on the uncorroborated evidence of an approver confidently held to be true and reliable by the court may be permissible if it satisfies the following test:

His story should be a natural and probable catalogue of events;

His story must implicate other Accused in such a manner as to give rise to a conclusion of guilt beyond reasonable doubt Ordinarily, however, an approver’s statement has to be corroborated in material particulars bridging closely the distance between the crime and the criminal.

Thus it is clear that a definite rule has been crystallized to the effect that though a conviction can be based on uncorroborated evidence of an accomplice but as a rule of prudence it is unsafe to place reliance on the uncorroborated testimony of an approver as required by illustration (b) of Section 114 of the Evidence Act.

– By Kapil Madan, Advocate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES