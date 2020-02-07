New Delhi: With a few hours left for Delhi to go to one the most high-stake Assembly polls in the recent times, both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari offered their last-minute prayers to Hanuman temples — the CM in Connaught Place, the BJP leader in Kalkaji, on Friday evening. Polling for 70 constituencies will begin at 8 AM on Saturday. (Full Coverage of Delhi Assembly Election 2020)

Visiting Hanuman temples has become more significant as lord Hanuman played a major role in the run-up to the polls. In an interview, Arvind Kejriwal chanted Hanuman Chalisa as he was asked by the interviewer. This triggered a fresh Hindutva row as UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynatha criticised the CM’s act to apparently woo Hindu voters, and said that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi would also start reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

“I have come here to seek Hanumanji’s blessings. I prayed for Delhi’s welfare. Hanumanji said you are working for the good of Delhi,” Kejriwal said coming out of the temple.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the electoral battle for Delhi, which is going to be a hard fight for both the AAP and the BJP as several issues cropped up just ahead of the election. The Congress, which had Delhi as its strong bastion not so long ago, is being seen as the third contestant in this battle. In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.

There are 672 candidates in the fray for 70 assembly seats. Tight security arrangements have been made across the national capital and police force and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.