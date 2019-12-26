Bengaluru: Three specially-abled children were buried up till the neck at Tajsultanpur village in Kalaburagi during the solar eclipse on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

Reportedly, parents of these children believed that their children will be cured of deformities by being buried in the sand during a solar eclipse.

Not just this family, other families in the area were also reported to be following this superstitious belief of burying children neck-deep in the sand during an eclipse in order to cure them of mental and physical disabilities.

Karnataka: Three specially-abled children were buried up till the neck at Tajsultanpur village in Kalaburagi, during #SolarEclipse, earlier today as parents believed that their children will be cured of deformities by this. pic.twitter.com/8JncLKk4Xl — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

This is unlike the total solar eclipse in which the New Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and shows the darkest part of its shadow on the Earth. The total eclipse is often almost as dark as night, while you’ll notice some amount of light in the case of the annular solar eclipse

There are many myths associated with the solar eclipse. Some of these include: While the eclipse is taking place one should sit in one place, chant the name of God and sing devotional songs. One should observe a waterless fast while the actual eclipse is in progress.