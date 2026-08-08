When PM Modi’s speech left GenZ laughing at Delhi IIT: ‘I am not Baba Bageshwar but…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students at the 57th convocation of IIT Delhi on Saturday. PM Modi told the students that their dreams may be different, but their role in the country's development will be crucial.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, front left, and IIT Delhi Board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Adv. Harish Salve, front right, during the 57th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (PTI pic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the convocation ceremony at IIT Delhi on Saturday. During his address, PM Modi mentioned Baba Bageshwar. Addressing the students of IIT Delhi, PM Modi said that while all the students are present at the convocation today, they must be thinking about their future.

In his address, PM Modi said, “… Somewhere in the back of your minds, something else might be going on. I am not Baba Bageshwar, but surely, thoughts are running through every student’s mind. Each of you likely holds a vision of the future…. Every student will have their own picture of tomorrow in their mind. Many students will be waiting for their first salary. Some will be preparing for a new beginning in a new city. Many friends will be dreaming of their first startup. Some will have set the target of the next competitive exam. Everyone’s path is different. Everyone’s dream is different. Despite all this, there is one feeling that will be common in all of you.”

PM Modi’s first conversation with Gen Z after CJP protest

This was PM Modi’s first public address since the CJP (Cockroach Janata Party) protests in New Delhi. It was his first public event since the CJP protests. At the convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the capabilities and strength of the young generation. He said that youth are needed in the country’s journey towards a “developed India.”

‘We trust you’

PM Modi trying to strike a cord said, “We trust you. The country needs you.” He added that every generation has a responsibility towards the country and that the goals of the youth should include the country’s all-round development. He said, “You all know that every generation faces specific challenges of its time and also has to fulfill its responsibility towards the country… Whatever you do in the next 30 to 35 years will impact our journey towards a ‘developed India’. Therefore, every decision you make should be based on how it will benefit the country? What needs of the country will it fulfill?”