New Delhi: A day after Centre claimed that no case of coronavirus will come up in India if the nationwide lockdown gets extension till May 16, researchers at Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have predicted that the pandemic would soon end in many countries, including India. They have made the predictions on the basis of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven data analysis.

"By around May 21, COVID-19 will end 97% in India", the SUTD predicted through mathematical modeling. According to the university's website calculating the data-driven estimates, the SIR (susceptible-infected-recovered) model is regressed based on the data from different countries to estimate the key dates of transition during the pandemic life cycle curve across the globe.

The model uses data from Our World in Data and code from Milan Batista and applies the SIR Model for Spread of Disease – The Differential Equation Model. The SUTD website asserted that the predictions are updated daily with the latest data and the analysis and estimations are only for educational and research purposes.