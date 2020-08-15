New Delhi: As soon as the scientists give green signal, India will start working on a war footing to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all those who need it the most, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his 74th Independence Day speech on August 15. “The distribution roadmap is ready,” the PM said. Also Read - Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Severe Disease in Mice

“Everybody today is concerned about Coronavirus. Everyone wants to know when the vaccine will be available. Our scientists are working tirelessly. I am happy to announce that there is not one, but three vaccines,” the PM said. Also Read - Indian Health Experts Take Russian COVID-19 Vaccine With Pinch of Salt

The phase-1 human clinical trials of the two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and Zydus Cadila Ltd, have been completed and the trials have moved to phase 2, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said last Tuesday. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Expert Panel Meets Today to Deliberate on Who Gets Vaccine First

The Serum Institute of India, Pune has also been permitted for conducting Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.