New Delhi: At a time when the vaccination drive is going on across the country, Dr Randeep Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday said that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in the open market by year-end or even before that. Guleria, who was administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, added that the availability of vaccines in the open market will happen only when the government meets its target of vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers as well as vulnerable sections of the society like people above the age of 50 years.

"The vaccines will be available in open market only when prime targets-people to be vaccinated-are covered and there's equivalence of supply-demand. Hopefully there'd be such situation by year-end or before that. Then there would be likelihood of vaccine to come to open market," Dr RGuleria said.

The AIIMS director further added that for the coronavirus vaccines to be available freely, the supply and demand situation would also have to stabilise.

The development comes at a time when the Centre said that 18 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The 18 states/UTs that have not reported any COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours include Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Nearly 90 lakh vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,91,373 sessions till 8 AM on Wednesday, as per the provisional report. These include 61,50,922 healthcare workers (first dose), 2,76,377 healthcare workers (second dose) and 25,71,931 frontline workers (first dose).

A total of 36 cases of hospitalisation and 29 cases of deaths were reported among those who have been vaccinated till 4 pm on February 16, the ministry said.

Notably, the administration of second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for the beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. As on day 32 (February 16) of the vaccination drive , a total of 2,76,943 doses were given across 7,001 sessions.