When will the Datia Assembly by-poll result be declared? Check counting date, time, key candidates, and more

The voting for the Madhya Pradesh Datia Assembly by-election was held on July 30, and now all eyes are on the counting of votes, which will decide the winner of the contest. The by-election saw a multi-cornered fight with a turnout of 71.44%. With this figure, it became one of the most closely followed Assembly by-elections in the state.

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New Delhi: The voting for the Madhya Pradesh Datia Assembly by-election was held on July 30, and now all eyes are on the counting of votes, which will decide the winner of the contest. The by-election saw a multi-cornered fight with a turnout of 71.44%. With this figure, it became one of the most closely followed Assembly by-elections in the state.

Datia Assembly by-poll result date

The counting of votes for the Datia Assembly by-election will start at 8:00 AM on Monday, August 3, 2026, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), with the counting of the postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). If the pace of counting goes as expected, the trends could be clear by early afternoon. The final result is likely to be announced later in the day.

Why was the Datia Assembly seat vacant?

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant and had to go through this by-election. The Election Commission announced fresh polling as part of the July 2026 Assembly by-poll schedule, according to which the voting was held on July 30.

Key candidates

The Datia by-election witnessed a high-profile contest featuring candidates from major political parties, including Ashutosh Tiwari from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ghanshyam Singh from the Indian National Congress (Congress). The by-polls attracted significant political attention, with senior BJP and Congress leaders campaigning extensively in the constituency.

Datia recorded an estimated 71.44% voter turnout, as political observers believe the strong turnout could make the result highly competitive.

Where to check Datia by-poll results live

Datia by-poll live counting, trends, and results can be followed on: