Delhi Metro Latest News: A day after the Central government said the international flight and metro rail services will remain suspended till July 31, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that it will remain closed for commuters until further notice.

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC said that the Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice.

"Public Service Announcement. In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice," the DMRC said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night issued fresh guidelines for Unlock 2.0 and said metro rail services will remain shut till July end.

The metro services in the national capital have been shut since March 22 just before the Centre announced nationawide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As per updates, the average daily ridership of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is over 26 lakh during normal operations days.