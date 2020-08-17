New Delhi: Even as the Central government has allowed hotels, gyms and weekly markets to open in Unlock 3, the Delhi government has not been able to open it because of the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital. Also Read - Fire at Parliament Annexe Building Brought Under Control, no Casualties

However, a major decision in this regard will be taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday.

Soon after the Centre announced Unlock 3 guidelines, the Delhi government had sent earlier this month a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Baijal had previously overturned a similar decision of the AAP dispensation.

The DDMA meeting on Tuesday will be chaired by the lieutenant governor and also will be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and other top officials.

The Delhi government in its recent proposal to the L-G had said that in accordance with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 3 guidelines’, it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen.

The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is “frequently deteriorating”, but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

The development comes as the national capital on Monday recorded 787 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.53 lakh, while the death toll went up to 4,214 with 18 more fatalities.