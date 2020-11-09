New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Monday announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing the disease. Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said, “Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19.” Also Read - Gold Price Crashes by Rs 1,000 Per 10 Gms Minutes After Pfizer Breaks COVID-19 Vaccine News

Meanwhile, an AP report suggested that the announcement does not mean a vaccine is imminent. This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries, the report said.

However, the question still remains when will Indians get access to the Pfizer vaccine that is being developed along with German biotech firm BioNTech. Will the world's second most Covid-19 affected nation even get the vaccine?

To this, the answer as of now is a simple NO.

According to a report in The Indian Express, whether or not this coronavirus vaccine will be launched in India will totally be the decision of Pfizer and BioNTech. The access of this vaccine to Indians is possible only if the two companies either on their own or through a partnership with another Indian vaccine firm, approach India’s drug regulator (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) for approvals to conduct human trials of the candidate in the country.

Another way of accessing this vaccine would be possible if the Indian government holds a meet with the firms about the facilitation of the vaccine in the nation. And, as per reports, so far, the Indian government has not acknowledged of any such attempt.

Presently, India is focussed on five other Covid-19 vaccine candidates being tested by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Biological E.