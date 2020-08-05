New Delhi: The decision to resume metro services in the cities will be taken in two weeks, Hardeep Singh Puri, who handles the portfolio of housing and urban affairs along with civil aviation, has recently said in an interview. Standard operating procedures were readied months ago when the first phase of lockdown commenced in June. Also Read - International Flights: Here Are 7 Foreign Airlines That Have Resumed Air Travel Amid COVID-19

"Standard operating procedures (SOPs) on opening Metro (transport) systems over the next two weeks are in place… but it would be in a staggered manner with occupancy not exceeding 50 per cent capacity for government servants, healthcare workers and other essential services," Puri told The Economic Times.

The ministry has pushed for reopening of the transport system as the metro authorities are suffering from huge losses. Without the metro, road traffic is also getting worse.

While it is being speculated that in the fourth phase of unlocking which will begin in September, metro services will be resumed, state governments which are fighting the rising number of cases may not allow metro services to open.

In Unlock 3, the Centre has allowed gyms and fitness centres to reopen. But in Delhi, they are remaining shut. The district magistrates of Delhi said they have received no order from the state government regarding the opening of the gyms.

The state government had earlier decided to reopen hotels, as the Centre has allowed hotels as well in unlock 3. But Delhi LG has stricken down the idea.