New Delhi: As a fake news of reopening of schools and colleges across states amid the COVID-19 lockdown went viral on social media, the Union Home Ministry clarified that no decision has been taken yet on opening of education institutions.

Earlier on Tuesday, an edited image of a Hindi news channel, claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given nod to state all states to open schools was doing rounds on social media. To bust the rumour, the spoksperson of MHA took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and clarified that all educational institutions will remain shut.

"No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country (sic)," the spokesperson tweeted.

#FactCheck

Claim: MHA permits all States to open schools. Fact: No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country.#FakeNewsAlert#COVID19#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/mSWfIDWwNs — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 26, 2020

Notably, all educational institutions have been shut since mid-March, some of them from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown started to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

Meanwhile, a section of media has reported that schools and colleges may reopen by July in a zone-wise manner, starting from Green and Orange districts across the nation. However, classes will initially resume for older students as younger children are more at risk of getting infected by the deadly coronavirus.

If reports are to be believed, regular classes are likely to resume for Class VIII to XII students. Earlier this month, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’,while interacting with school teachers across the nation had said that classrooms may re-open with only 30 per cent attendance.