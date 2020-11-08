New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday reportedly said that temples in the state–that have been shut since March due to the novel coronavirus will re-open soon. He asserted that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) on preventive measures for all religious places would be issued after Diwali. Also Read - Schools to Reopen in Maharashtra From Nov 23, RT-PCR Test Must For Teachers

“We are considering to reopen schools after Diwali while taking all precautionary measures. Religious places will also be allowed to open”, news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying. Also Read - 'Mumbai ke Special Pani Puri Wala': Kolhapur Vendor Caught Mixing Toilet Water in Street Food

The development comes days after Maharashtra BJP Leader Tushar Bhosale warned Thackeray, saying that if the government does not make a decision regarding the reopening of temples by November 1, they will break locks of the temples. Also Read - Mumbai: Germany Extends 545 Million Euro Funding To MMRDA Infra Projects

“We have met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the opening of temples in the state. We have given a clear warning to the Thackeray government that if the government does not make a decision regarding the reopening of temples by November 1, we will break the locks of the temples if need be”, he told reporters last week.

Meanwhile, Thackeray urged people to not burn firecrackers this Diwali as pollution can increase the impact of COVID-19.

“I appeal to people to not burn firecrackers rather lit earthen lamps. 15 days post-Diwali will be crucial, we should be cautious so that the need for lockdown does not arise again”, Thackeray added.

Earlier, the centre had given relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed the religious places across the country to reopen from June 8. However, the Maharashtra government has not allowed the opening of the same in view of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

With 17,14,273 total cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. On the positive side, the state recovery rate increased from 91.35 per cent to 91.53 per cent – while the current mortality rate remained stable at 2.63 per cent.