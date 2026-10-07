When will you get a free LPG cylinder before Diwali? Here’s how to claim it

Beyond the central PMUY subsidy of Rs 300, multiple state governments are offering fully subsidised, free LPG cylinders as a special festive perk for eligible households.

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Will cylinders be provided to beneficiaries ahead of Diwali? Representational Image

With the festive season kicking off, low- and middle-income families have reason to cheer as state and central LPG subsidies line up. On top of the central government’s Rs 300 subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), several state governments are offering free gas cylinders to celebrate the holidays.

State governments are stepping in with targeted LPG relief. Delhi is transferring the full cost of a cylinder directly into ration card holders’ bank accounts, Uttar Pradesh is funding refills for key festivals, and states like Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa are giving away free cylinders.

Where are the free cylinders available?

The welfare measure will cover all eligible PMUY beneficiaries across Uttar Pradesh, as announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s administration is extending the scheme to all ration cardholders.

Instead of sending cylinders to homes, the Delhi government transfers financial assistance (DBT) equivalent to the cost of one cylinder directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account just before the festival. Significantly, those who use piped natural gas (PNG) will also receive this money.

When and how will you get the free cylinder for Diwali?

State rules for the bi-annual free cylinder scheme schedule the first delivery ahead of Diwali and the second during Holi (January–March). To ensure households receive their cylinders before Diwali, fuel companies launch booking processes 10 to 15 days in advance. Consumers cover the upfront price upon booking, with the government transferring a 100 per cent refund straight to their linked bank accounts via DBT within 3 to 4 days post-delivery.

Also Read | LPG price hike before festivals: 19Kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2810 in Delhi; Check new rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru

Which states are offering free cylinders?

Uttar Pradesh (UP) – The Uttar Pradesh government provides two free cylinders a year (first on Diwali and second on Holi) to around 1.86 crore Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in the state.

Delhi – Under a Delhi government scheme, all ration card-holding families in the capital are provided two free cylinders annually (for Diwali and Holi). This benefit also extends to families using PNG pipelines in the form of cash assistance.

Andhra Pradesh – Under Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Deepam 2.0 Scheme’, women holding white ration cards are given 3 free cylinders in a year, which can be booked at an interval of every 4 months.

Goa – The Goa government provides 3 free cylinders a year under its Antyodaya Anna Yojana and to low-income families, for which an annual assistance of Rs 3000 is sent directly to the bank account.

Uttarakhand – The Uttarakhand government provides 3 free LPG cylinders in a year to all the poor families holding ‘Antyodaya Ration Card’ in the state, completely free of cost.

These reasons can lead to beneficiaries losing cylinders

Being on the government beneficiary list no longer guarantees your free cylinder or Ujjwala benefits. Authorities and LPG suppliers now require mandatory e-KYC verification for all active connections. Failing to complete your biometric or identity validation at your gas agency will result in your subsidy and free refill payments being withheld.

Also Read | LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What happens if you don’t authenticate by October 1, 2026?

The money for the free cylinder is credited directly to your bank account as a DBT (Direct Transaction), so it’s crucial that your bank account is active and linked to your Aadhaar card. Mismatches in name, address, or other information on your ration card, Aadhaar card, and gas connection documents can also hinder your booking or refund process.