New Delhi: Great news for Noida residents as the Noida Authority started the facility of ‘mobile oxygen bank’ from today, that is, Sunday (May 16). As part of the facility, COVID-19 patients in the city struggling to find oxygen cylinders can now get the life-saving gas with just a click. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi: Read Latest Update on Delhi Metro Services After Lockdown Extension

The Noida Authority has started distributing oxygen cylinders through mobile booking. Those in need can simply call and book oxygen cylinders or oxygen concentrators and the same will be delivered to them within two hours time. Also Read - Covaxin Effective Against Coronavirus Strains Found in India, UK: Bharat Biotech

Timings

The facility opened at 10 AM on Sunday. It will remain functional for booking from 8 AM to 8 PM. Also Read - Punjab Extends Lockdown-like Restrictions Till May 31; CM Orders Strict Enforcement of COVID Curbs

Cost of Oxygen Cylinder, Concentrator

The Noida Authority is providing a 5-litre oxygen cylinder for Rs 2,700. Of this, Rs 2500 will be returned the next day once the cylinder is given back.

The cost of a 5-litre oxygen concentrator is set at Rs 7500. The entire amount will be refunded if the concentrator is returned within seven days.

Noida Authority Helpline for ‘Mobile Oxygen Bank’

AK Jain- 9205691612

Pradeep Kumar- 9205691763

Rohit Singh- 9205691601

Rajesh Kumar – 9582793787