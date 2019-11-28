New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah raked up the issue of Ayodhya, Article 370 as he was addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Chatra on Thursday. “By abrogating Article 370 and 35 A the Narendra Modi government has initiated work to remove terrorism from the entire country,” said Amit Shah.

HM Amit Shah, in Chatra: The people of this country, the people of Jharkhand elected a Prime Minister who is the son of a tea-seller. He understood the pain of the mothers and sisters and 73,178 toilets were built in Chatra assembly constituency alone. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/x6IMIsCRBc — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Chatra (Jharkhand): Atal ji ne Jharkhand ko banaya aur Modi ji-Raghubar Das ji ne isko sanwaarne ka kaam kiya hai. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls https://t.co/ZZrtVHqZTY — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Shah said, “Jharkhand didn’t come into existence during Congress government. Atal Bihari Vajpayee created the state and Modi and Raghubar Das took the state to heights.”

He said the JMM, Congress and the RJD are fighting the state Assembly election in an alliance. “I would like to ask Hemant Babu (Soren) what was the stand of Congress when the youth of Jharkhand were fighting for a separate state.”

“Jharkhand didn’t come into existence as long as there was Congress government. It was formed when the BJP came into power,” he said.

The Home minister claimed that the law and order situation has improved in the state and the “Raghubar Das government has buried Naxalism 20-feet under the earth in Jharkhand.

The five-phase poll will begin on November 30 and end on December 20. In the 2014 Assembly Elections, the BJP won 43 of the 81 seats while the JMM 19 seats and the Congress emerged victorious on only 6 seats.

(With Agency Inputs)