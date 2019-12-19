New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and asked how and where the government intended to settle Hindu immigrants in the country. The Shiv Sena supported the amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha.

Targeting the government over the new citizenship law, Thackeray said, “I would like to know how and where the Hindus from other countries are going to be settled. I don’t think you (Centre) have a plan for it.”

Earlier, the Maharashtra CM criticised police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university saying that the incident reminded him of the Jallianwalla Bagh incident. “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a ‘Yuva bomb’. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students,” the CM had said.

In what may seem like a sharp departure from Sena’s Hindutva line, Sena is now criticising the amendment to the Citizenship Act under which citizenship will be granted to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Parsi, Jain fleeing religious persecution of the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.