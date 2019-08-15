New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand 95-minute speech on Thursday, the Congress launched a scathing attack against his praise on the Centre’s economic policies calling it a “grandstanding”.

In a point-by-point attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the Congress stated that given the current pace of growth of India’s economy, there is no way that it will meet the trillion-dollar expectations of development. “Where’s the money?” the Congress questioned in one of its tweets.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech laid out his government’s Rs 103.5 lakh crore plan for infrastructural development of the nation, that will double the size of Indian economy to $5 trillion in the next five years.

“We need to change our thoughts as well now. We need to meet the global benchmarks. That’s why we have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure development,” the Prime Minister had said in his speech.

Grandstanding: Seek to attract favourable attention from spectators or media – In other words, PM Modi’s modus operandi. Given the state of the economy & existing expenditure on infrastructure development, we just have one question, where is the money? #ModiLiesAtRedFort https://t.co/b68qfxIKJm pic.twitter.com/C1B6MyZyBR — Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2019

Further slamming the ruling party, the Congress tweeted, “Today Modiji can proudly call India a $3trillion economy because of the sustained efforts of Indians, the prudent five year plans & the success of previous govts. Basically, the economy was handed over to Modi on a silver platter & he still managed to ruin it.”

The Prime Minister also spoke on his dream of “one nation, one tax” that “has been brought to life” with the help of the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Our nation has also successfully achieved One Nation, One Grid in the power sector. And today, India is talking about One Nation, One Election,” he had said.

However, the Congress criticised his comment saying that”‘One Nation, One Tax’ is far from reality”. “It is also our duty to remind the PM when he speaks from the Red Fort, that the poorly implemented GST resulted in a massive loss to the economy & forced closure of multiple MSMEs,” it said further.

The GST, which came to existence in 2016 following years of delay, had been criticised by many politicians and economists. However, the Prime Minister has maintained his stand that it is a tax unifier that will rationalise previous the tax regimes.