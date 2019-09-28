New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home after ending his week-long visit to the United States. Before boarding the special aircraft, PM Modi, via series of tweets thanked the people of US and President Trump for ‘exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality’. The Prime Minister said that he found a spirit of optimism towards India ‘wherever he went’.

Calling the USA visit an ‘extremely productive’, PM Modi stated,”Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory. Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India’s efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor.”

Furthermore, he detailed his week-long visit and the programmes he attended in the US, including his address to the 74th UN General Assembly in New York and the mega “Howdy Modi!” event in Houston, Texas. He expressed gratitude towards Trump for attending the mega event.”Community connect is at the heart of India-USA relations. I will never forget the ‘Howdy,Modi!’ programme, made more special by the coming of President Trump. That gesture showed how much he personally, and USA values ties with India as well as the role of our talented diaspora”, the Prime Minister asserted.

Referring to his UNGA address, Modi said he shared his views on India’s progress in healthcare, mitigating climate change and the need for all those who believe in humanity to come together to fight terror. The prime minister said he also shared his thoughts on how India will keep working towards making our planet more peaceful, prosperous and harmonious.”

“At the UN, I shared my thoughts on how India’s development strides have transformed the landscape of our nation and how India will keep working towards making our planet more peaceful, prosperous and harmonious. I also had excellent bilateral meetings with fellow world leaders. From the UN forum, I shared views on India’s progress in healthcare, mitigating climate change and the need for all those who believe in humanity to come together to fight terror. India was honoured to host a special event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi”, PM said on the micro-blogging site.

He also recalled his meeting with the energy sector CEOs saying,”Drawing more investment to India and acquainting the world with India’s reform trajectory was one of the aims too. My interactions with energy sector CEOs in Houston and American captains of industry in NY were successful. The world is eager to explore opportunities in India.”

Later, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted two photographs of PM Modi boarding his special aircraft for his return journey. “PM Modi winds up a visit filled with many highlights,” Kumar tweeted. India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin and India’s envoy to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla accompanied the Prime Minister to the airport.