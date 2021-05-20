New Delhi: At a time when Black Fungus continues to claim the lives of people across cities, cases of White Fungus were reported in parts of the country on Thursday. Several confirmed cases have been reported across states, which many believe to be the newest epidemic on the rise. Off late, 4 cases of white fungus have been detected in Bihar, which is battling a devastating COVID-19 surge right now. This White Fungus is believed to be deadlier than the Black Fungus. In the recent past, the country has reported a spike in Black Fungus cases. A number of states such as Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Assam on Thursday declared Black Fungus as notifiable disease. Also Read - Bharat Biotech to Increase Covaxin Production by Additional 200 Million Doses Per Year

What is While Fungus and What are its symptoms? As per latest updates from doctors, the symptoms of this rare fungal disease are similar to that of coronavirus infection. As this fungus attacks the lungs, the disease can be detected by performing HRCT test on an infected patient. However, there little evidence available as to what exactly makes this new infection more threatening. However, doctors say unlike the black fungus, the white fungus infection spreads more easily to the vital organs, including the lungs, kidneys, intestines, stomach, private parts and even the nails and causes widespread infection.

How white fungus cases were detected? According to a report in Zee News, Dr SN Singh, head of the Microbiology, Department of PMCH confirmed white fungus cases, and said that all four patients showed all the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, but tested negative in every test. Moreover, the doctor also stated that during a detailed investigation, it turned out that they were infected with white fungus.

Is White Fungus deadlier than black fungus? Health experts believe that the White Fungus infection is more dangerous than black fungus as it not only affects the lungs but other parts of the body such as nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts, and mouth.

Who is at risk of White Fungus? Health experts suggest that people with low immunity are at a greater risk. People with pre-existing medical issues like diabetes or those on steroids for a long time are also likely to get infected with White Fungus.