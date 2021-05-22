New Delhi: As Black Fungus or Mucormycosis disease spreads its tentacles in the country, cases of White Fungus have now rattled the health community. Amid fears and concerns on the infectiousness of White Fungus at a time when the country is already battling with the second covid-19 wave, the Medical Director of LNJP sought to allay fears saying “White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus” as he advised against the intake of steroids for treating COVID-19 without consulting a doctor. Also Read - White Fungus is Just a 'Myth', Black Fungus More Dangerous, Say Doctors | Deets Inside

“White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. Don’t take steroids to treat COVID-19 without consulting your doctor,” Dr. Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi told ANI.

He further advised to clean the surroundings regularly and avoid eating fruits and vegetables refrigerated for days. “Fungus grows in cramped & humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house & wash your masks daily,” Dr. Suresh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, another medical expert called White Fungus just a myth or misconception. “White fungus is just a myth and misconception. It is basically candidiasis, a fungal infection caused by a type of fungus called Candida. It is the most common fungal infection,” infectious diseases specialist Dr. Ishwar Gilada told India Today.

Other experts dismissed claims that “white fungus” was more dangerous than black fungus. “Mucormycosis is more dangerous because it is normally not found in the human system, and we normally do not see many cases. Candidiasis is easily diagnosed and easily treated. Most of the times, it is not life-threatening, unless you miss treatment or symptoms completely and it becomes invasive,” Dr. Kapil Salgia told the leading portal.

About White Fungus: The patients, infected with White Fungus, showed Covid-like symptoms but were tested negative. The medical experts believe an HRCT scan may be required to trace the fungal infection, as the reports claimed. The mortality rate of White Fungus is currently unknown.