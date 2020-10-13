The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the Aarogya Setu mobile app saying it helped health departments identify coronavirus clusters and expand testing. Also Read - India Records Lowest Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Two Months; Total Tally Surpasses 71 Lakh-Mark | Key Points

Speaking at a media briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Aarogya Setu app from India has been downloaded by 150 million users, and has helped city public health departments to identify areas where clusters could be anticipated and expand testing in a targeted way."

The Aarogya Setu app was launched by the Indian government in April for contact tracing, syndromic mapping and self-assessment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The app also makes users aware if they have chances to get infected with the virus.

The app is designed to inform users of any potential risk of Covid-19 infection around them, best practices to stay healthy and about relevant medical advisories.

The WHO chief earlier also praised India’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai’s Dharavi.