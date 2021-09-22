Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday thanked India for deciding to resume the crucial exports of COVID-19 vaccine to poor countries under the COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility) programme from October. The WHO chief said the move will help WHO to reach its goal of 40 per cent vaccination in all countries by the end of the year.Also Read - India Set to Get First Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Doses From Next Month: Report

"Thank you Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing India will resume crucial COVID-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching the 40 per cent vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year. #VaccinEquity," Tedros tweeted.

The WHO chief thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after he announced that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the government of India will resume ‘Vaccine Maitri’, an initiative to provide COVID vaccines to countries around the world and also fulfil its responsibility under COVAX.

Mandaviya also announced that the Indian government is expecting more than 30 crore doses from vaccine manufacturers in the month of October.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 37,78,296 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 80 crores (80,85,68,144) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday. This was achieved through 79,78,302 sessions, the Indian Ministry of Health said.

