New Delhi: More than 4.7 million people in India – nearly 10 times higher than official records suggest – are thought to have died because of Covid-19, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report. The Centre has rejected the report while strongly objecting to the use of certain mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data. “Despite India’s objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns,” read a statement.Also Read - Omicron May Be As Severe As Previous Coronavirus Variants, Assumptions Can Be Misleading: Study

What WHO said about covid deaths in India

WHO said between January 2020 and December 2021, there were 4.7 million “excess” Covid deaths in India — the maximum number that’s 10 times the official figures and almost a third of Covid deaths globally. The global figure, according to the report, was 15 million — more than double the official figure of 6 million. The WHO report said that almost half of the deaths that until now had not been counted were in India. WHO said it may add a disclaimer to the report highlighting the ongoing conversation with India.

Key objections raised by India