New Delhi: The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory panel of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final Emergency Use Listing (EUL) risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine. The World Health Organization technical committee is scheduled to meet today for a closely watched decision on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin, which will amount to a recognition and help pave the way for people who have taken the dose to qualify for vaccine mandates in other countries.

Bharat Biotech has been stuck in a regulatory loop, with independent technical experts of the UN health body taking longer to analyse the data that previously disclosed timelines.

The Technical Advisory group had met October 26 and had sought additional details from Bharat Biotech. Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 percent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 percent protection against the new Delta variant. In June the company had said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute’s Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

Last week, the WHO had said that the timeframe for it Emergency Use Listing procedure is dependant on how quickly a manufacturing company producing the desired vaccine is able to provide the data required for WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s efficacy, safety, quality,and its suitable for low and middle-income countries.

“We Trust Indian Industry,” says WHO

Earlier, WHO opened up on the delay of approval of the Covaxin in its Emergency Use Listing and said the UN body “trusts” the Indian industry that manufactures high quality vaccines.

“Bharat Biotech has been submitting data regularly and very quickly, but they submitted the last batch of data on the 18th of October, Dr Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director-General, Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO, said at a press briefing in Geneva.

Dr Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director General, Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO said WHO is in touch with Bharat Biotech and has “daily conversations and calls and meetings clarifying what additional data needs” to be submitted to the technical expert group.

Approval For Covaxin Will Facilitate Our Process to Help Other Countries: PM Modi at G20

India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help fight the world against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his remarks at the G-20 meeting in Italy on Saturday. While highlighting India’s contributions to fighting the deadly virus, PM said that the WHO approval for the emergency use authorisation for Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine, is pending. He suggested that a nod for the jab will help India assist other countries vaccinate their population sooner than later.